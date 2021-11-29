Twitter names Parag Agrawal as CEO after Jack Dorsey steps down: All you need to know

Twitter co-founder and chief executive officer Jack Dorsey on Monday stepped down from his position. The company's board has unanimously appointed company's chief technology officer Parag Agrawal as his successor.

"After almost 16 years of having a role at our company from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to interim-CEO to CEO I decided it's finally time for me to leave. Parag is becoming our CEO," Dorsey said in a statement on Twitter.

Dorey's resignation will come into effect immediately. However, he will remain a member of the Board till around May 2022 to enable a smooth transition.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Parag Agrawal thanked Jack after being named the new CEO. "Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(This is a developing copy)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 09:38 PM IST