World

Updated on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 09:47 PM IST

Twitter names Parag Agrawal as CEO after Jack Dorsey steps down: All you need to know

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter names Parag Agrawal as CEO after Jack Dorsey steps down: All you need to know | AFP

Twitter co-founder and chief executive officer Jack Dorsey on Monday stepped down from his position. The company's board has unanimously appointed company's chief technology officer Parag Agrawal as his successor.

"After almost 16 years of having a role at our company from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to interim-CEO to CEO I decided it's finally time for me to leave. Parag is becoming our CEO," Dorsey said in a statement on Twitter.

Dorey's resignation will come into effect immediately. However, he will remain a member of the Board till around May 2022 to enable a smooth transition.

Meanwhile, Parag Agrawal thanked Jack after being named the new CEO. "Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support," he tweeted.

(This is a developing copy)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 09:38 PM IST
