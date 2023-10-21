 Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Warns Israel Against Expanding Gaza Operation
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldTurkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Warns Israel Against Expanding Gaza Operation

Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Warns Israel Against Expanding Gaza Operation

Erdogan repeated his call for Israel to stop "its attacks against civilians" and end the operation that began on October 7, when Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets at Israel and seized hundreds of hostages, Xinhua news agency reported.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 08:48 AM IST
article-image
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan |

Istanbul, October 21: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Israel to halt its military offensive in Gaza, warning that further escalation would only bring "more pain, death and tears". "Expanding attacks on Gaza will bring nothing but more pain, death and tears," Erdogan wrote on microblogging website X.

Erdogan repeated his call for Israel to stop "its attacks against civilians" and end the operation that began on October 7, when Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets at Israel and seized hundreds of hostages, Xinhua news agency reported.

'Security cannot be ensured by bombing hospitals'

"It is clear that security cannot be ensured by bombing hospitals, schools, mosques, and churches," he added. Erdogan also appealed to all countries and international organizations to "sincerely support the efforts to establish an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza", pledging Turkey's continuous efforts to de-escalate the situation.

Read Also
Hamas Releases 2 American Hostages For ‘Humanitarian Reasons'; Captives Return To Israel
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Warns Israel Against Expanding Gaza Operation

Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Warns Israel Against Expanding Gaza Operation

Hamas Releases 2 American Hostages For ‘Humanitarian Reasons'; Captives Return To Israel

Hamas Releases 2 American Hostages For ‘Humanitarian Reasons'; Captives Return To Israel

'F*ck CNN, Genocide Supporters': Palestinian Man Corners Reporter During Live Coverage Of...

'F*ck CNN, Genocide Supporters': Palestinian Man Corners Reporter During Live Coverage Of...

Hamas Militants Were High On Drugs That Kept Them Calm During October 7 Attack: Report

Hamas Militants Were High On Drugs That Kept Them Calm During October 7 Attack: Report

Israel, 22 Other Countries Call For Immediate Release Of Hostages Held By Hamas In Gaza

Israel, 22 Other Countries Call For Immediate Release Of Hostages Held By Hamas In Gaza