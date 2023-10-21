Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Warns Israel Against Expanding Gaza Operation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan |

Istanbul, October 21: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Israel to halt its military offensive in Gaza, warning that further escalation would only bring "more pain, death and tears". "Expanding attacks on Gaza will bring nothing but more pain, death and tears," Erdogan wrote on microblogging website X.

Erdogan repeated his call for Israel to stop "its attacks against civilians" and end the operation that began on October 7, when Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets at Israel and seized hundreds of hostages, Xinhua news agency reported.

'Security cannot be ensured by bombing hospitals'

"It is clear that security cannot be ensured by bombing hospitals, schools, mosques, and churches," he added. Erdogan also appealed to all countries and international organizations to "sincerely support the efforts to establish an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza", pledging Turkey's continuous efforts to de-escalate the situation.

