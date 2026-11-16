Turkiye: Minibus Plunges Into Sea After Driver Suffers Heart Attack, 10 Passengers Rescued - VIDEO

A minibus carrying passengers plunged into the sea in Turkiye's Balıkesir Province after the driver reportedly suffered a heart attack while driving. The incident took place in the Ayvalık district, where locals and rescue teams rushed to pull the passengers out of the partially submerged vehicle.

According to reports, the driver and 10 passengers, including an infant, were rescued from the minibus and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

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All 11 people were pulled out of the water alive. However, the driver later died at the hospital.

Videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, showing bystanders and rescue personnel making efforts to rescue passengers trapped inside the half-submerged minibus. Locals can be seen helping people climb out of the vehicle and bringing them to safety.

The rescue operation ensured that all 10 passengers survived the incident, while the driver succumbed to his condition.

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