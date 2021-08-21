Turkey won't become Europe's 'refugee warhouse', warns Erdogan

Advertisement

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on other European countries to take responsibility for Afghans fleeing the Taliban, stating that Ankara has no obligation to be a "Europe refugee warehouse".

His remarks come as desperate Afghans attempt to leave the Taliban-led country. Thousands have flocked to Kabul airport in a bid to flee and now find themselves trapped without any means to escape.

"Europe, which has become the centre of attraction for millions of people, cannot stay out of this problem by closing its borders just to protect the welfare of its citizens. With this attitude, Europe is turning its back on human values," CNN quoted Erdogan as saying.

Erdogan said that about half of the "irregular" migrants Turkey has registered in the last three years are from Afghanistan.

Turkey hosts around 5 million foreign nationals -- including 3.6 million Syrians and 300,000 Afghans, Erdogan said.

Early this week, French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe must come up with a "robust" response to tackle increased migration flows from Afghanistan.

In a pre-recorded televised address on Monday evening, Macron warned that "the destabilisation of Afghanistan also risks leading to irregular migratory flows towards Europe".

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:42 AM IST