Turkey Terror Attack: Interior Minister Says Attack On Aerospace Company Left Number Of People Dead; Videos Surface

Viral image of the attack making rounds on X (Twitter) |

Ankara: Turkey's interior minister said an attack on the premises of the Turkish aerospace and defense company TUSAS on Wednesday left a number of people dead or injured.

Ali Yerlikaya did not provide further details on the attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc., in the outskirts of the capital, Ankara.

"Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people following the attack," Yerlikaya said on X.

It was not clear who may be behind the attack. Kurdish militants, the Islamic State group and leftist extremists have carried out attacks in the country in the past.

Private NTV television said a group assailants arrived at an entry to the complex inside a taxi during a changing of the security personnel. At least one of the assailants detonated a bomb, while other attackers managed to enter the complex.

NTV said gunfire at the site was continuing and that some personnel at the complex may have been taken hostage.

Helicopters were seen flying above the premises, the station reported.

Earlier, media reports said an explosion followed by gunfire was heard at the complex.

Security forces, ambulances and fire fighters were dispatched to the site, NTV television reported.

Employees at the company were taken to a safe area, HaberTurk television reported.