 Turkey Terror Attack: Interior Minister Says Attack On Aerospace Company Left Number Of People Dead; Videos Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldTurkey Terror Attack: Interior Minister Says Attack On Aerospace Company Left Number Of People Dead; Videos Surface

Turkey Terror Attack: Interior Minister Says Attack On Aerospace Company Left Number Of People Dead; Videos Surface

Private NTV television said a group assailants arrived at an entry to the complex inside a taxi during a changing of the security personnel. At least one of the assailants detonated a bomb, while other attackers managed to enter the complex.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Viral image of the attack making rounds on X (Twitter) |

Ankara: Turkey's interior minister said an attack on the premises of the Turkish aerospace and defense company TUSAS on Wednesday left a number of people dead or injured.

Ali Yerlikaya did not provide further details on the attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc., in the outskirts of the capital, Ankara.

"Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people following the attack," Yerlikaya said on X.

It was not clear who may be behind the attack. Kurdish militants, the Islamic State group and leftist extremists have carried out attacks in the country in the past.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal Horror: 7-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped And Murdered In Alipurduar
West Bengal Horror: 7-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped And Murdered In Alipurduar
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Make Stylish Appearance At Dimple Kapadia's Go Noni Go Premiere In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Make Stylish Appearance At Dimple Kapadia's Go Noni Go Premiere In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Rental Rates Rise In Mumbai Compared To Other Metros; Huge Disparity Between Average Salaries And Rental Costs In City: CREDAI-MCHI
Rental Rates Rise In Mumbai Compared To Other Metros; Huge Disparity Between Average Salaries And Rental Costs In City: CREDAI-MCHI
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NGO Writes To State Election Commissioner Requesting Special Voting Facilities For Senior Citizens
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NGO Writes To State Election Commissioner Requesting Special Voting Facilities For Senior Citizens

Private NTV television said a group assailants arrived at an entry to the complex inside a taxi during a changing of the security personnel. At least one of the assailants detonated a bomb, while other attackers managed to enter the complex.

NTV said gunfire at the site was continuing and that some personnel at the complex may have been taken hostage.

Helicopters were seen flying above the premises, the station reported.

Earlier, media reports said an explosion followed by gunfire was heard at the complex.

Security forces, ambulances and fire fighters were dispatched to the site, NTV television reported.

Employees at the company were taken to a safe area, HaberTurk television reported.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Turkey Terror Attack: Interior Minister Says Attack On Aerospace Company Left Number Of People Dead;...

Turkey Terror Attack: Interior Minister Says Attack On Aerospace Company Left Number Of People Dead;...

Border Peace, Mutual Trust, Respect & Sensitivity Should Be Our Priority: PM Modi Tells Xi In Russia...

Border Peace, Mutual Trust, Respect & Sensitivity Should Be Our Priority: PM Modi Tells Xi In Russia...

'Over 30 Countries Have Expressed Desire To Join BRICS,' Says Russian President Vladimir Putin

'Over 30 Countries Have Expressed Desire To Join BRICS,' Says Russian President Vladimir Putin

'Made Scapegoat In International Politics': Vikash Yadav's Lawyers Refute Charges By US Justice...

'Made Scapegoat In International Politics': Vikash Yadav's Lawyers Refute Charges By US Justice...

BRICS Summit 2024: PM Modi, Xi Jinping, President Vladimir Putin & Other Leaders Pose For Family...

BRICS Summit 2024: PM Modi, Xi Jinping, President Vladimir Putin & Other Leaders Pose For Family...