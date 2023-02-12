Turkey-Syria earthquake: Anonymous Pakistani businessman donates $30 million in humanitarian aid

Thousands of structures have been reduced to rubble as a result of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria |

An anonymous Pakistani businessman living in the United States has generously donated 30 million US dollars (equivalent to Rs 2,47,56,15,00) in a humanitarian effort to aid those affected by the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Friday, causing significant loss of life and property.

𝗣𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻 𝗣𝗠 𝗽𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗻𝘆𝗺𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗿

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended the anonymous businessman.

“Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US and donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria,” Shehbaz Sharif wrote in a tweet Sunday.

“These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds,” he went on to add.

In a Twitter video, Yousuf Erim, a journalist at TRT World, expressed gratitude for the donation and stated that a Pakistani businessman, who remains unidentified, went to the Turkish Embassy in the United States and anonymously donated $30 million. The individual's identity has not been made public.

𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘂𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝟮𝟳,𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗶𝗻 𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗸𝗲-𝗵𝗶𝘁 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘆, 𝗦𝘆𝗿𝗶𝗮

On the morning of February 6, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the southern region of Turkey and northern Syria, followed by another earthquake measuring 7.6 and numerous aftershocks. The resulting damage led to significant loss of life and property in both nations.

As of Saturday evening, the number of fatalities from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has increased to over 27,000 and the number of individuals who sustained injuries has reached over 85,000.

