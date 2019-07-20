Turkey launches air strike on Iraqi Kurdistan after diplomat killed

Ankara: Turkey on Thursday launched an air attack on Iraqi Kurdistan in response to the killing of a Turkish diplomat in the region, the country's defence minister said.

The Turkish vice consul to Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region was shot dead Wednesday in the local capital Arbil. Police sources said two other people were also killed.

There was no claim of responsibility for the shooting, but many Iraqi experts have pointed to the probability that the Turkish separatist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara considers a terrorist group, was behind the attack.

"Following the evil attack in Arbil, we have launched the most comprehensive air operation on Qandil and dealt a heavy blow to the (PKK) terror organisation," defence minister Hulusi Akar said in a statement.

Targets such as "armaments positions, lodgings, shelters and caves belonging to terrorists" were destroyed.