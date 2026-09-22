Trump TV, CNN Ban And Network Protest: White House Press Row Explained

The White House has launched a 24/7 digital stream as the dispute over press access and presidential coverage intensifies | AI Generated File Image

Washington, September 22, 2026: The White House on Monday launched “Trump TV”, a 24/7 digital streaming platform featuring past speeches by US President Donald Trump, administration announcements and updates, as a dispute between the Trump administration and major news organisations over White House press access intensified.

The standoff was evident at the inauguration of a new White House helipad, where Trump’s remarks were barely audible after major television networks declined to provide their usual pooled coverage.

What Is Trump TV?

Announcing the launch, the official White House account on X said, “IT'S LIVE. TRUMP TV IS STREAMING NOW. 24/7, updated in real time, with top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place. Not every big moment has made it on your TV, now it can.”

The platform, called “TRUMP TV: The Essentials Station”, broadcast footage of Trump’s previous public appearances and speeches, including his swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States.

The impact of the media standoff was evident when Trump inaugurated the new helicopter landing pad on the White House South Lawn on Monday. The administration provided its own video feed after the networks declined to take over CNN’s scheduled pool duties.

Trump’s remarks at the ceremony were barely audible over the noise from Marine One without the usual television pool equipment. He did not answer reporters’ shouted questions before boarding the helicopter for New York.

Why Were Three News Organisations Barred?

The launch and disruption to coverage came days after Trump announced on September 18 that CNN, MS NOW and Politico would be barred from the White House, accusing the organisations of publishing what he called “fake news”. The decision was implemented the following day, with journalists from the three organisations denied entry and their press credentials deactivated or confiscated.

The administration has argued that White House access is not an unrestricted right and that it can decide which journalists receive credentials. The three organisations dispute that reasoning, saying they were excluded because of their reporting.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a lawsuit in federal court on Monday, alleging that the administration violated their First Amendment rights and due-process protections under the Fifth Amendment. They are seeking restoration of their White House access.

The case was assigned to US District Judge Timothy Kelly, who dealt with CNN correspondent Jim Acosta’s press credentials case during Trump’s first administration. Kelly temporarily restored Acosta’s access in that case.

Why Did TV Networks Suspend Pool Coverage?

The ban disrupted the White House television pool, under which ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC rotate responsibility for providing footage of presidential events to other news organisations.

CNN was scheduled to provide pool coverage on Monday but was prevented from taking its turn. ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox News then collectively declined to replace CNN, suspending the pool’s coverage of presidential events.

In a joint statement, the networks said the public has an important interest in receiving accurate and independent information about the government and that administrations should not restrict news organisations because they object to their reporting.

The decision does not mean the networks have stopped reporting on Trump. Instead, they are no longer providing the shared pool feed for presidential events under the current arrangement.

How Has The Wider Media Responded?

The New York Times also said it would not publish or distribute photographs taken as part of the White House still photography pool on Monday in support of the organisations affected by the ban.

“The New York Times will not publish or distribute any images taken as part of the White House still photography pool today, in conjunction with the other members of that pool and in a show of support for the news organizations being unfairly targeted by the president's barring of journalists from the White House.”

The newspaper said it would continue covering Trump’s trip to New York City.

“We remain committed to covering the president's travel to New York City today. Americans deserve a free and independent media covering their government without intimidation, as well as comprehensive coverage of newsworthy events,” Charlie Stadtlander, a spokesperson for The New York Times, said.

Why Does The White House Pool Matter?

Trump travelled to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. The television pool arrangement allows news organisations to obtain footage of presidential events when security, space or logistical restrictions prevent every broadcaster from sending its own camera crew.

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Trump has defended the ban, saying his administration is targeting what it considers false reporting rather than the free press. Vice President JD Vance has similarly said the administration is not banning media organisations but is declining to provide special access to outlets it believes engage in propaganda.

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