Trump says science doesn't know about climate change, he does

"The president recognizes, understands, and cares that Americans are dying, which makes president Trump's climate denialism, his disdain for science and facts all the more unconscionable. Once again, he fails the most basic duty to a nation. He fails to protect us from the pandemic, from an economic freefall, from racial unrest, from the ravages of climate change. It's clear that we are not safe in Donald Trump's America," Biden said.

This is Trump's America, he said. "He's in charge. What he doesn't get is that even in a crisis, there's nothing beyond the capacity of the American people when we stand up and act together. And while so many are hurting right now, I want you to know that if you give me the honour of serving as your president, we can and we will meet this moment with urgency and purpose," he said.

"You know, when Donald Trump thinks about climate change, he thinks hoax. When I think about it, I think jobs. Good paying unions jobs that put Americans to work building a stronger, more climate-resilient nation, a nation modernized. We have modernized water and transportation systems, and energy infrastructure to withstand the impact of extreme weather and changing climate," Biden said.

On the other hand, Trump, 74, blamed poor forest management for the fires. "With regard to the forest, when trees fall down after a short period of time, about 18 months, they become very dry. They become really like a matchstick, and they get up. There's no more water pouring through and they become very, they just explode. They can explode," he said.

"Also, leaves. When you have years of dried leaves on the ground, it just sets it up. It's really fuel for a fire. So they have to do something about it. They also have to do cuts. I mean, people don't like to do cuts, but they have to do cuts in between. If you do have a fire and it gets away, you'll have a 50 yard cut in between so it won't be able to catch to the other side. They don't do that," he said.

Trump said other countries do that.

"If you go to other countries, you go to Austria, you go to Finland, you go to many different countries and they don't have--I was talking to a head of a major country and he said we are a forest nation. We consider ourselves a forest nation. This was in Europe," he said.

"I said that's a beautiful term. He said we have trees there are far more explosive. He meant explosive in terms of fire. But we have trees that are far more explosive than they have in California and we don't have any problem because we manage our forests. So we have to do that in California too. So I'll go do this and will see you in a little while," Trump said.