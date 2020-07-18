Trump rejects national mask mandate, denies mask's effectiveness in fighting COVID-19

Trump has been refusing to wear a mask himself since the pandemic broke out, citing his good health and frequent negative tests for the virus.

He was seen wearing a mask in public for the first time on July 11 while visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, some three months after the CDC recommended that Americans do so because asymptomatic bearers of the virus could still transmit it to others.

Along with the surge in coronavirus cases -- topping 3.5 million after the mind-boggling single-day record of 72,045 infections was set on Thursday, as per CDC's data -- the mask issue has been politicized to the extent that it has become a symbol of allegiance: Those refusing to wear masks support Trump while those donning them are against him.

Earlier in July, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also said the option of a national mask mandate was not on the table. He told the "Fox & Friends" program on July 6 that "a national mandate is not in order. We're allowing our governors and our local mayors to weigh in on that."

In recent weeks, though, even Republicans have rallied around wearing masks, with at least one GOP lawmaker bluntly suggesting that Trump himself do so publicly.

Regretting the fact that the "simple lifesaving practice" of wearing a mask has been politicized to showcase whether one supports Trump or not, Republican Senator Lamar Alexander said on June 30 that he had "suggested the president should occasionally wear a mask even though there are not many occasions when it is necessary for him to do so."

Meanwhile, governors and municipal-level officials have requested that residents wear masks to halt the virus resurgence.