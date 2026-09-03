Trump Gets His Own $1 Coin As America Turns 250, But It Comes With A Legal Controversy

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The US Mint began selling a $1 coin on Wednesday to mark America’s 250th anniversary, featuring an image of President Donald Trump on one side of its gold-coloured surface.

Details About The Trump Coin

The coin carries Trump’s portrait on the "heads" side, while the "tails" side displays the Great Seal of the United States. The design was approved earlier this year by the US Commission of Fine Arts, whose members were appointed by Trump. The president had previously described the proposal to feature his image on a coin as "very unusual", while also saying he was "honored by it."

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Trump’s second presidency has seen a number of efforts to associate his name with prominent American institutions, several of which have resulted in legal challenges. Among them are attempts to place his name on the Kennedy Center and the US Institute of Peace, reflecting his broader push to shape his historical legacy and Washington, D.C.

Although the coins are recognised as legal tender, their design has attracted criticism because federal law generally prohibits placing the likeness of a living president on US currency. However, there are exceptions under which the Treasury Secretary can approve the production and distribution of commemorative coins.

According to the US Mint, the coins were produced to "honor 250 years of great American heritage." Above Trump’s portrait appears the word "LIBERTY", while the lower portion carries "1776 (tilde) 2026." The reverse features the Great Seal of the United States, showing a bald eagle holding arrows in one claw and an olive branch in the other. The eagle’s beak holds a banner bearing "E PLURIBUS UNUM," Latin for "out of many, one."

The Mint is selling the coins in rolls of 25 for $61, while bags containing 100 coins are priced at $154.50. It also said that a limited number of specially issued coins had been randomly placed in some rolls and bags. These coins carry the marking "July 4th", as they were minted on the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

For now, buyers can place a maximum of two orders per household. By late Wednesday, the US Mint’s website indicated that the coin could still be ordered, although supplies were temporarily unavailable. It stated: "This item is available to be ordered now, but it is not currently in stock. Additional inventory is being made."