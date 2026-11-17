US President Donald Trump lands in Manila for Quad talks | X

US President Donald Trump was the last to arrive in Philippines' Manila on Tuesday for Quad talks at the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, receiving a red carpet welcome within the airport even as protests waited for him outside.

Visuals showed Trump being greeted by a dancing troupe in traditional costumes while a band played the "YMCA" song. He was handed the US and Philippines flags by a child, which he waved around before greeting dignitaries.

FLAG WAVING. United States President Donald Trump waves Philippine and American flags upon his arrival in Manila on Tuesday (Nov. 17, 2026). | Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos (📹: MPC Pool) https://t.co/MCv0pVHaHx — Philippine News Agency (@pnagovph) November 17, 2026

A meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with leaders from other members of the Quad grouping - Japan and Australia - is on the cards. It’s the first leader-level meeting of the Quad since Trump took office. He will also join a US-ASEAN "Special Summit" later on Tuesday.

Manila is Trump's first stop during an Asia trip that will likely address topics like the US' relations with China, data centers and artificial intelligence.

What On The Agenda In China?

In China, Trump will be a part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering to be hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen. All eyes will also be on a sit-down between Trump, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the first of its kind between the leaders.

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At the ASEAN summit on Monday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang hailed what he called "truly extraordinary" economic achievements of China and ASEAN in the face of global trade restrictions, expressing Beijing's commitment to free trade and the need to "stand united, ward off interference, and work together".

What Has Happened At ASEAN?

ASEAN's leaders held meetings on Tuesday involving counterparts ​of Japan, South Korea, China and India. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged to work with ASEAN to boost regional economic and energy ​resilience to address export restrictions ⁠and vulnerabilities from rapid AI development, and strengthen supply chains, including on critical minerals.

Trump will sign a joint statement with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday on an agreement on reciprocal trade. Thai media have reported the two would hold talks and the ⁠statement would be ​about progress on negotiations.