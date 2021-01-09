Trump family, White House officials cheer and dance as rioters ransack US Capitol

A video showing US President Donald Trump and his family (daughter Ivanka, son Donald Trump Jr) and others cheering and dancing to pop songs just hours before pro-Trump supporters lay siege to the US Capitol has gone viral.

In visuals, the Trumps can be seen cheering the "MAGA" march that descended into chaos. However, it is unclear if the video, which was filmed by Donald Jr. on his mobile phone, was shot before or after Trump's speech on Wednesday.

The protesters scaled walls, smashed windows and desecrated offices of American lawmakers.

Meanwhile, Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account due to the "risk of further incitement of violence".

The social media giant has announced, days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol and caused the deaths of four civilians and a police officer.

The unprecedented move by the California-based social media platform comes after Trump tweeted that he would not attend the inauguration of his successor Joe Biden on January 20.