Trump challenges Biden to a golf match, promises USD 1 million to charity if president wins

Former US president Donald Trump (left) and President Biden |

Former US president Donald Trump has challenged the current president Joe Biden to a golf match. Trump further said that should Joe Biden defeat him in the match, he will donate 1 million USD to a charity of Biden's choice. The former president was speaking at a rally in Florida.

“I’m also officially challenging crooked Joe to an 18-hole golf match right here on Doral’s Blue Monster, considered one of the greatest tournament golf courses anywhere in the world, one of the great courses of the world,” Trump said during his speech.

“It will be among the most-watched sporting events in history. Maybe bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters,” he added.

“And I will even give Joe Biden 10 strokes a side. Ten strokes, that’s a lot. That means 20 strokes, in case you don’t play golf. And if he wins, I will give the charity of his choice, any charity of his choice, $1 million. And I’ll bet you he doesn’t take the offer.”

BREAKING NEWS:



President Trump just challenged Joe Biden to an 18 hole golf match at Doral with $1 million for charity on the line.



The President even offered to give him 10 strokes a side.



My money is on TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/iA9PO6uE0p — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) July 10, 2024

Biden turns down the challenge. His spokesperson James Singer issued a statement which was quoted by US media.

"Donald Trump hasn’t been seen in public for 12 days, now he’s inviting fictional serial killers to dinner, teasing lil’ Marco Rubio, praising Project 2025 architect Tom Homan, and challenging the President of the United States to golf," his statement said, as reported by Fox News.

"Joe Biden doesn’t have time for Donald Trump’s weird antics – he’s busy leading America and defending the free world. Donald Trump is a liar, a convict, and a fraud only out for himself – par for the course."

Read Also US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller Raises Concern On India-Russia Meeting

A taunt?

Trump's challenge for Biden is being seen as his way of taking a shot at the president's health. Biden is already facing flak for what is increasingly appearing to be bad physical and even cognitive health. He is famous for his gaffes, forgetfulness and even physical tumbles in full public view. Many consider him unfit for a second term as US president.

His lacklustre performance in recently held US presidential debate has sent a scare through the Democratic Party. Many leaders of his own party have opined that Biden himself should withdraw from the presidential race.