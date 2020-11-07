Trump becomes 11th US president to lose reelection, here are the other ten

The Democratic Party's US presidential candidate Joe Biden is all set to become the 46th President of the United States of America after he crossed the 270-mark. Biden's victory was brought following a win in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born, and the state's 20 electoral votes pushed him past the magic number to win the White House.
Throughout his campaign, Biden has argued that the "soul of the nation" is at stake, and has promised that he would seek to heal a country fractured by Donald Trump's presidency.
On the other hand, Trump has become the 11th sitting US president to lose the White House in a general election campaign.
According to CNN, ten of those were reelection bids by elected US presidents. However, for the sake of clarity, we are also counting in Gerald Ford, who became the president following Richard Nixon's resignation in 1974, but failed to win the campaign to remain president in 1976.
One name in the list, Grover Cleveland — is unique in the sense that he once lost his reelection campaign in 1888 but managed to win back the presidency four years later, thereby becoming the only US president to serve two non-consecutive terms. In a country as diverse as the US of A, there ought to be shining beacons for democracy.
Here are all 11 US presidents who lost their reelection attempts:
1. John Adams
Term: 1797-1801
Lost to: Thomas Jefferson in 1800
2. John Quincy Adams
Term: 1825-1829
Lost to: Andrew Jackson in 1828
3. Martin Van Buren
Term: 1737-1841
Lost to: William Henry Harrison in 1840
4. Grover Cleveland
Term: 1885-1889
Lost to: Benjamin Harrison in 1888
5. Benjamin Harrison
Term: 1889-1893
Lost to: Grover Cleveland in 1892
6. William H. Taft
Term: 1909-1913
Lost to: Woodrow Wilson in 1912
7. Herbert Hoover
Term: 1929-1933
Lost to: Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1932
8. Gerald Ford
Term: 1974-1977
Lost to: Jimmy Carter in 1977
9. Jimmy Carter
Term: 1977-1981
Lost to: Ronald Reagan in 1980
10. George H.W. Bush
Term: 1989-1993
Lost to: Bill Clinton in 1992
11. Donald Trump
Term: 2016-present
Lost to: Joe Biden in 2020
--
However, Trump refuses to admit his defeat. Trump on Saturday repeated his allegations of electoral fraud by claiming without evidence that "bad things happened" inside the counting rooms and tens of thousands of votes were illegally received in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.
In a separate tweet, Trump claimed in all-caps: "I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!"
