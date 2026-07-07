Trump Arrives In Ankara For High-Stakes NATO Summit, Receives Warm Welcome From Erdogan At Airport | VIDEO

US President Donald Trump arrived in Ankara on Tuesday to attend the 2026 North Atlantic Treaty Organization Summit, where he was warmly received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the airport.

Videos from the Turkish capital show Trump disembarking from Air Force One before being greeted by Erdogan as the two leaders exchanged handshakes and brief remarks ahead of the high-profile summit.

NATO Allies Face Pressure Over Defence Spending

The two-day summit, hosted at Turkey's Presidential Complex, is expected to focus heavily on Trump's long-standing demand that NATO allies significantly increase their defence budgets.

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Trump is urging member nations to raise military spending to 5% of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP), arguing that European allies should shoulder a greater share of the alliance's security burden amid evolving global threats.

Ahead of Trump's arrival, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced billions of dollars in new military capability projects, describing the investments as "money well spent" as the alliance seeks to strengthen its collective defence.

Erdogan-Trump Meeting in Focus

On the sidelines of the summit, Trump and Erdogan are expected to discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues, including security cooperation, the possibility of renewed F-35 fighter jet sales to Turkey, and broader efforts to maintain NATO unity.

The meeting is also expected to highlight the longstanding personal rapport between the two leaders despite periodic tensions between Washington and Ankara.

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Ukraine, Syria to Feature in Key Bilateral Talks

The summit takes place against the backdrop of the continuing Russia-Ukraine war. Trump is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines, less than three weeks after their discussions during the G7 Summit in France, where Trump urged Russia to reach an agreement to end the conflict.

The US President is also expected to hold talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa before addressing the media at a press conference and returning to Washington on Wednesday.