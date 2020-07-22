Trump admits pandemic will 'get worse' at resumed coronavirus press briefing

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump resumed his press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, admitting that the situation in the country will "get worse."

"It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better -- something I don't like saying about things, but that's the way it is," Trump said in his first press briefing on the pandemic at the White House in nearly three months.

The president also encouraged Americans to wear masks after neglecting the practice for months.

"We're asking everybody that when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask, get a mask," he said. "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact. They'll have an effect. And we need everything we can get."

As of Tuesday night, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States reached nearly 3.9 million with more than 141,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The new deaths in the United States reported Tuesday topped 1,000 for the first time in two weeks.