Travelling to UK amid COVID-19 lockdown? Here’s a list of rules you need to follow upon arrival

New arrivals to Britain must self-isolate for two weeks from June 8, with fines for anyone who breaches the measure designed to prevent a second wave of coronavirus from overseas, Home Secretary Priti Patel said.
Chairing the Downing Street briefing, Patel said passengers will need to provide their contact and travel information so they can be traced if infections arise. They could also be contacted regularly during the whole quarantine and face random checks from public health authorities.
Rule breakers would face a 1,000 pounds ($1,217) fixed penalty notice in England and border force will be able to refuse entry to any non-British citizens who refuses to comply with these regulations, said the Home Office in a statement. Removal from the country could be used as a last resort, it said.
Those in quarantine will not be allowed to accept visitors, unless they are providing essential support, and should not go out to buy food or other essentials where they can rely on others, said the Home Office.
Any passengers arriving in the UK by plane, ferry or train would need to provide UK Border Force officials with an address where they will self-isolate, otherwise accommodation will be arranged by the government. The new rules, will also apply to British people returning from abroad.
Airlines have already warned quarantine measures could make an already critical situation worse for them, as air travel has plummeted by as much as 99 per cent due to the pandemic.
The government currently recommends international travel only when absolutely necessary, and nobody should travel if they display any coronavirus symptoms.
As of June 2, the total number of global coronavirus has increased to over 6.2 million, while the death toll has topped 375,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
The overall number of cases stood at 6,265,496, while the death toll increased to 375,526, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
With 1,811,370 confirmed cases and 105,165 deaths, the US currently accounts for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world, according to the CSSE.
In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 526,447 infections.
This was followed by Russia (414,328), the UK (277,736), Spain (239,638), Italy (233,197), India (198,370), France (189,348), Germany (183,594), Peru (170,039), Turkey (164,769), Iran (154,445) and Chile (105,158), the CSSE figures showed.
Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 39,127 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (33,475), Brazil (29,937), France (28,836), Spain (27,127) and Mexico (10,167).
