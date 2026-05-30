Train Services Restart To And From Heathrow Airport After Burst Pipe Causes Travel Delays

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Trains services restarted to and from Heathrow Airport after passengers faced hours of travel disruption following a burst pipe that disrupted train services on Saturday.

Transport for London (TfL) said there were no services on the Elizabeth Line between Hayes and Harlington and Heathrow due to a signal failure caused by flooding at Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3 after 6 am this morning, reported British newspaper The Independent. The Heathrow Express was also affected.

Services restarted shortly after midday after Heathrow’s infrastructure maintenance teams isolated the leaking water pipe, allowing trains to resume services.

"Services are now starting to resume on the Elizabeth Line and Heathrow Express. Please allow extra time when travelling due to the earlier incident. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," Heathrow Airport posted on X.

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“While we work to restore the timetable, trains may still be cancelled or revised. Passengers are therefore advised to check National Rail Enquiries for the latest travel information," a Network Rail spokesperson warned. The Piccadilly line service to the airport was also halted due to planned engineering works.

Heathrow Airport is the busiest airport in the UK and Europe.