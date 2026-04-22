Tourist Shares Chilling New-Angle Video As Families Take Cover While Gunshots Ring Out At Mexico’s Historic Pyramid

A tourist’s chilling video from Teotihuacán has gone viral, giving a new angle of the terrifying moments when gunshots rang out at the historic site. In her Instagram post, the woman recounts how she was travelling with her daughter and son-in-law when panic erupted, forcing them to take shelter among the ancient structures.

The Instagram user shared that her family had just finished visiting the ruins when they suddenly heard gunfire. Her daughter and son-in-law, who were descending the monument, quickly sought cover as chaos unfolded around them.

She noted that the family hid between the structures for safety while the situation escalated, later managing to contact relatives.

Video Captures Immediate Chaos

The 27-second video shows a frantic scene as tourists scramble for safety. The handheld camera shakes while pointing toward the stone pyramids and steep stairways.

Multiple gunshots can be clearly heard in the background sharp, echoing cracks that trigger widespread panic. Visitors, including families with children, are seen crouching, lying flat or rushing down the narrow steps in fear.

Voices filled with confusion and urgency can be heard, with people shouting warnings and urging others to take cover.

Casualties And Incident Details

The shooting, left one Canadian tourist dead and at least a dozen others injured. Several injuries were also caused by people falling while trying to flee the pyramid.

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Authorities identified the gunman as a 27-year-old Mexican national who allegedly acted alone. He reportedly opened fire from atop the Pyramid of the Moon before dying by suicide.

Security Tightened At Archaeological Sites

Following the attack, the site has been closed, and security has been heightened across major archaeological zones in Mexico. Investigations are ongoing into the motive behind the shooting.