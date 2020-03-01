Tokyo Olympics 2020 stumbles as coronavirus panic grips sports world

Mumbai: The drubbing continues as Coronavirus spreads. Fears of the contagion has had an effect on the sporting world as on any other sphere. Many events have either been indefinitely postponed or called off. While many football ties have gone indoors, the questions being asked are about the fast approaching mega event that start from July 24: The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Games venue is 2,434 km away from the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, Wuhan in China. In the run-up to it, a number of Olympic qualifiers have been cancelled, and many are now wondering how the outbreak may affect the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Dick Pound, former Canadian swimming champion and one of the longest-serving officials of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said talking to the media that there is only a three-month window to decide the fate of the Games, meaning a decision could be put off until late May. If the IOC decides the Games cannot go forward as scheduled in Tokyo, “you’re probably looking at a cancellation,” he said.