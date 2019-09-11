Tokyo: 17,000 stranded at airport due to typhoon

Tokyo: Around 17,000 passengers were stranded overnight at Tokyo's Narita Airport, an official said Tuesday, after it took a direct hit from a powerful typhoon that caused transport chaos throughout the capital.

The typhoon caused more than 100 flights to be scrapped and road and rail links to the airport were also badly affected, leaving many with no transport options to the city 70 kilometres (45 miles) to the west.

Airport spokesman Kei Miyahara told AFP that a total of 16,900 were stuck at the airport at midnight. "Passengers are now beginning to go home or to their final destinations as buses and trains have resumed operations," Miyahara said.

Meanwhile, Some 400 people have been evacuated from their homes in Australia due to at least 130 bushfires that are still ravaging the area, authorities said on Tuesday. Queensland's acting premier, Jackie Trad, said it was "nothing short of a miracle" that so far, only material damages have been reported.