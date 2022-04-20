Those threatening us, think twice: Vladimir Putin warns as Russia tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia has successfully tested the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, saying the weapon capable of carrying nuclear charges will make Kremlin's enemies "think twice," AFP reported.

"I congratulate you on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile," Putin told the army in televised remarks on Wednesday.

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats and make those who, in the heat of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice," Putin said.

Putin was shown on television being told by the military that the missile had been launched from Plesetsk in the country's northwest and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula in the far east, Reuters reported.

According to the ministry, the missile delivered training warheads to the Kura test range of the Kamchatka peninsula, in Russia's Far East.

"Sarmat is the most powerful missile with the longest range of destruction of targets in the world, which will significantly increase the combat power of our country's strategic nuclear forces," the ministry said.

Weighing more than 200 tonnes and able to transport multiple warheads, Putin says the missile can hit any target on Earth.

(with agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:01 PM IST