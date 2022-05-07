'This is false': Elon Musk rejects claims that Donald Trump encouraged him to buy Twitter

Tesla and Space X chief Elon Musk on Friday denied the claims that he was encouraged by former US President Donald Trump to buy Twitter out.

The tech billionaire took to Twitter in response to the claim saying, "This is false."

"I’ve had no communication, directly or indirectly, with Trump, who has publicly stated that he will be exclusively on Truth Social," Musk tweeted in reply to the claim by Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group Devin Nunes, the former US President spoke with Elon to push him to buy Twitter and that he was all for the $44 billion acquisition.

Nunes, during a televised appearance Wednesday on Fox Business, said that Trump’s social media app, Truth Social, was “all for” Musk’s move to buy Twitter and take it private with a $44 billion offer.

"President Trump basically, before Elon Musk bought it, actually said to go and buy it because the goal of our company is to build a community where people are in a family-friendly, safe environment," Nunes told Fox Business on Thursday.

The social media platform banned Donald Trump in January 2021, following the violence at US Capitol by his followers.

In one of the world’s biggest deals in the tech world, Musk took control of Twitter. The deal saw the billionaire acquiring the social media network for approximately $44 billion. Musk had announced his takeover bid on April 14, calling it his ‘best and final offer’.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk had said in a statement announcing the deal.

Musk is the world's richest person, according to Forbes magazine, with an estimated net worth of $273.6 bn.

(with sources inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 06:51 PM IST