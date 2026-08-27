Thieves Steal Bronze Age Gold Treasure In 4-Minute Spain Museum Heist | X - NewsContext360

Thieves have stolen most of the Treasure of Villena, one of Europe’s most significant prehistoric collections, in a meticulously executed raid on a museum in the Spanish town of Villena.

The heist took just four minutes on Thursday morning, with the thieves targeting the collection of 66 mostly gold Bronze Age objects, whose gold content alone is estimated to be worth about €1.7 million.

“The alarm at the Villena Museum went off around 5.20am [4.20am BST],” a spokesperson for the town council said, adding that the thieves had fled by 5.24am. The operation was “super-fast and super-professional”, the spokesperson said, The Guardian reports.

“They’ve taken most of the treasure,” Villena mayor Fulgencio Cerdán told journalists.

Most of priceless collection stolen

The Treasure of Villena was discovered in 1963 by archaeologist José María Soler inside a vessel buried in a dried-out riverbed in Villena. Dating to around 1000BC, the collection includes 29 bracelets, 11 bowls, three bottles and several other objects.

📌 Thieves steal one of Europe's most important Bronze Age treasures from Spanish museum



The 3,000-year-old Treasure of Villena, considered one of Europe's most significant prehistoric collections, was stolen from the Villena Museum.



The thieves entered the facility after… pic.twitter.com/8RkErqZPQf — Context 360 (@NewsContext360) August 27, 2026

The treasure became the principal attraction of a small archaeological museum in Alicante province and, since May 2024, had been displayed in a specially designated room at the newly opened, municipally owned Villena Museum.

According to local media, the thieves left behind only a handful of pieces, including three silver vessels, a bracelet and some ornamentation from the bastón del reyezuelo, or “Kingfisher staff”, a prehistoric ceremonial sceptre.

Cerdán said: “We are absolutely devastated, I’m even trembling. The truth is that for those of us from Villena, this destroys us. It’s part of our heritage, of our wealth.”

Although the historical and cultural value of the collection is considered incalculable, Cerdán said the gold itself was worth about €1.7 million.

The collection is primarily made of gold, although some pieces contain silver, iron, amber and a dark leaden material coated with a ferrous-looking oxide. A recent study in the journal Trabajos de Prehistoria suggested some objects were probably made using rare meteoritic iron.

Police probe possible diversion

Spanish government deputy representative in Alicante Manuel Pineda said the thieves arrived in several vehicles and apparently gained entry to the museum through a window.

“All security systems were activated,” the Villena spokesperson said, insisting there had been “no failure” by the museum.

Investigators are also examining whether another alarm triggered shortly before the robbery at the city’s sports centre was deliberately used as a diversion.

Mauro Hernández, professor of archaeology at the University of Alicante and an expert on the treasure, said the operation appeared to have been carefully prepared.

“They had it very well planned,” Hernández told broadcaster Cadena SER. “They knew how to do it, how to act and how to escape.”

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Museum heists surge across Europe

The Villena robbery is the latest in a series of high-profile thefts targeting museums and cultural institutions across Europe.

Last October, thieves raided the Louvre Museum in Paris in broad daylight and escaped in less than eight minutes with jewellery worth €88 million.

Last Sunday, four Renaissance works “of extraordinary value” by Antonello da Messina were stolen from a museum in Sicily, according to Italy’s culture ministry.

Two days earlier, Italian police said they had recovered paintings by Renoir, Cézanne and Matisse worth more than $10.4 million that had been stolen from the Magnani-Rocca Foundation Museum near Parma.

A report released this week by the EU police agency Europol warned of a recent shift “towards violent and forceful methods” in cultural-property thefts, potentially indicating the emergence of new criminal networks targeting particular artefacts.

“Some thieves apprehended in recent cases appear to coordinate their efforts on an ad hoc basis, often recruited locally through social media and instant communication channels, without prior connections to each other,” the report said. “This differs from the usual structure of criminal networks involved in cultural goods trafficking, which typically operate in a core group organised around a leader.”