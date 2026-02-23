‘They Will Rule In Favour Of China’: US President Donald Trump Slams 'Incompetent' SC After Verdict Against Global Tariffs

US President Donald Trump | PTI

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Monday slammed the Supreme Court over last week's "ridiculous (and) dumb" ruling on his administration's tariffs. He claimed the majority verdict, which said the United States President exceeded his authority, had actually increased his powers.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump said, "The supreme court (will be using lower case letters for a while based on a complete lack of respect!) of the United States accidentally and unwittingly gave me... far more powers and strength than I had prior to their ridiculous, dumb, and very internationally divisive ruling."

He further said, “Our incompetent Supreme Court did a great job for the wrong people, and for that they should be ashamed of themselves (but not the Great Three!)."

"The next thing you know they will rule in favor of China and others, who are making an absolute fortune on Birthright Citizenship, by saying the 14th Amendment was NOT written to take care of the ‘babies of slaves,’ which it was as proven by the EXACT TIMING of its construction, filing, and ratification, which perfectly coincided with the END OF THE CIVIL WAR,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court struck down Donald Trump's global tariffs, Trump raised the global tariffs from 10 per cent to 15 per cent.