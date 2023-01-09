The Tashkent Declaration: The peace resolution after 1965 Indo-Pak War

Lal Bahadur Shastri signing the historic Tashkent Declaration |

The Tashkent Declaration was a historic document signed on January 10, 1966, by the heads of state of India and Pakistan, following the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War. The declaration was signed in the capital of what was then the Soviet Union's Uzbek SSR, Tashkent (now the capital of independent Uzbekistan).

The Tashkent Declaration was a significant milestone in the history of India and Pakistan, as it marked the first time the two countries had agreed to a peaceful resolution of their differences. The declaration called for an end to hostilities between the two countries and the restoration of diplomatic and economic relations. It also called for the withdrawal of Indian and Pakistani forces from the disputed territory of Kashmir.

The Tashkent Declaration was the result of extensive negotiations between Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and Pakistani President Ayub Khan. The negotiations were mediated by Soviet Premier Alexei Kosygin, who played a crucial role in bringing the two sides together.

The Tashkent Declaration was not without controversy, however. Many in India felt that Shastri had made too many concessions to Pakistan, while some in Pakistan felt that the declaration did not go far enough in addressing their concerns. Despite these criticisms, the Tashkent Declaration remains an important milestone in the relationship between India and Pakistan, and is seen as a key moment in the efforts to achieve a lasting peace between the two nations.

Overall, the Tashkent Declaration was a significant step towards the resolution of the long-standing conflict between India and Pakistan, and a testament to the power of diplomacy in resolving even the most complex and intractable disputes.