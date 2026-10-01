The New York Times Faces Backlash Over Using ‘Altercation’ To Describe Flydubai Cockpit Attack; Defends Itself |

The New York Times has come under intense criticism over its initial description of the flydubai Flight FZ1073 cockpit incident as an “altercation” between the pilots, as more details emerged about the violent mid-air confrontation involving Indian Captain Smit Machchhar.

The Dubai-Tel Aviv flight was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday after the incident in the cockpit. The aircraft was carrying 174 people, and all those on board ultimately survived.

NYT defends initial reporting

The controversy began after The New York Times reported that the flight had been diverted following a confrontation between the two pilots. The report cited three officials who spoke anonymously and said the pilot believed to have initiated the attack was an Omani citizen.

At the time, the newspaper also quoted a flydubai spokesperson as saying that an “altercation” had taken place and that crew members had secured the aircraft.

The wording quickly drew criticism online as reports emerged alleging that Machchhar had been stabbed by his co-pilot and that the co-pilot had attempted to interfere with the aircraft's controls.

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The Times later defended its approach on X, saying its reporting reflected only information that had been confirmed at the time.

"Our headlines and live coverage contain all the facts we're able to confirm as we confirm them. Unlike activists and partisans, we don't publish speculation or unverified information,” it said.

Critics say ‘altercation’ downplayed the incident

The newspaper's explanation did little to stop the criticism. Several users argued that describing the episode simply as an “altercation” failed to convey the seriousness of an alleged cockpit stabbing involving a commercial aircraft.

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“Anything that happens to Israelis, the NYT downplays. Anything that happens to Palestinians they exaggerate and then issue a correction,” Israeli-American student activist Eyal Yakoby posted on X.

The Times responded to Yakoby's post with its gift-link message.

Indian-origin Republican lawyer and consultant Mehek Cooke also criticised the newspaper's wording, alleging that it reflected a double standard in coverage involving Israelis.

“The double standard for Israel has never been more blatant. A pilot allegedly stabbed the captain and tried to crash a plane full of Israelis. The New York Times: an ‘altercation.’ Amazing how quickly suspected terrorism gets sanitized when Israelis are the target," she tweeted.

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Other users continued to challenge the newspaper's explanation.

"The fact that you have to issue a statement every single day shows what an embarrassment you are," one user wrote.

Another posted, "Community notes are not activists or partisans, we make corrections using valid sources. Why dont you make it clear it is early information and that you may not have the full story yet."

Another X user referred to the New York Times' reporting on the Al-Ahli hospital explosion in Gaza in 2023, claiming that the newspaper had initially relied too heavily on Hamas' account before later correcting its coverage.