The biggest USA lotteries

The USA is undoubtedly the home of the biggest lotteries in the world. While lotteries in most countries offer wagers of several hundred thousand dollars at max, you can win up to billions from USA lottos. This is why American lotteries are so popular and everybody all around the world wants to partake in them.

And the good news is–you can. With the help of online lottery agent sites, non-USA citizens can have a chance at winning USA lotteries, even if you live in India.

Mega Millions

USA Mega Millions is known to be the top two biggest lotteries in the world. These two lottos actually account for all the top 15 biggest lottery winnings globally. Aside from Powerball, Mega Millions is the only lottery that has given out a $1.5 billion jackpot.

Originally named The Big Game, Mega Millions lottery was established in 1996. They changed the name to Mega Millions in 2002. Now, Mega Millions is offered in 45 USA states, the USA Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia.

One Mega Millions ticket is priced at $2. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 pm ET. The minimum jackpot is also $20 million but the lowest increase for every roll is a little higher at $5 million.

The winning odds of Mega Millions slightly differ from Powerball. They have a 5/70 + 1/25 game matrix. Pick five numbers out of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and one number out of 1 to 25 for the MegaBalls. Here’s the probability of winning each prize tier.

The probability of winning anything for each Mega Millions play is 1 : 24.

Here are the biggest USA lottery games, which are also the biggest in the world.

Powerball

The US Powerball is the biggest lottery in the USA and in the world. To this day, it holds the record for the highest amount of jackpot ever won. The jackpot amount was as big as 1.586 billion USD, split between three tickets with each winner taking home $528.8 million.

Powerball was established in 1988 under the name Lotto America before it was changed to Powerball in 1992. Right now, Powerball is available to buy in 45 USA states, the District of Columbia, the USA Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Drawings take place in Florida every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 pm ET.

The smallest Powerball jackpot is $20 million which increases by at least $2 million for every roll. Ticket sales closes at 10:00 pm ET with a ticket costing $2.

Since 2015, they use a 5/69 + 1/26 matrix, meaning a player must choose 5 numbers out of 1 to 69 for the white balls and 1 number out of 1 to 26 for the Powerballs. This gives a jackpot winning odds of 1 : 292,201,338. Here’s the probability of winning each prize tier.

The probability of winning at all for each ticket is 1 : 25.

Playing USA Lotteries from India

As mentioned above, you can play USA lotto from India. It is legal in all states of India as there is no restriction on international lottery playing and international lotto sites.

While foreigners can only buy physical USA lottery tickets when they’re in the country, it is possible to virtually buy tickets through online lotto websites. Although you won’t get to handle the physical ticket, you will get the full amount of the prize (if you win), minus taxes.

How to play American lotteries from India

Visit a lotto agent website that offers USA lottery tickets. Most of the big online lottery sites allow players to play from India. Register to the website and complete all the required terms and conditions. Log in to the website with your account. Choose the United States lottery you want to play on the website. Pick the quantity of USA lotto tickets you wish to buy and select the ticket numbers. Complete the transaction by purchasing your USA lotto ticket and making payments. If you have successfully purchased tickets, simply wait for the draws. If you win, the lotto agent website will notify you of your winnings.

How to claim Lotto USA winnings in India

The steps to claim a lottery win through online lottery platforms differ depending on the website. No need to worry, online lottery websites will notify winners via email or their account, and give instructions on how to claim the prize.

Most sites use a simple method of instantly transferring the prize to your account on the lotto site. Some websites will have a different rule where the winner has to fill out a prize claim form. All you have to do next is withdraw the money to your bank account, usually done via VISA or MasterCard.

The duration of the claiming process also depends on which USA lottery you won.

Americans are probably the most lottery-crazed country in the world, with 46 states having their own lotteries on top of the national USA lotteries. It’s no wonder that they have Powerball and Mega Millions, the two lotteries with the highest amounts of jackpots in the world. With the help of international lottery websites, you can be a USA lottery winner from India and withdraw the prize money easily.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 04:42 PM IST