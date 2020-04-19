'That's like dinosaurs thanking meteor': WHO chief slammed for listing out positives of coronavirus outbreak

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation Dr Tedros Adhanom addressed the entire world in a video in which he lists out the positives of the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed over 1,40,000 lives worldwide.
But his message was widely criticised by users on the micro-blogging platform Twitter as one user mocked him by saying: "Good lord! That's like thanking the meteor that wiped out the dinosaurs for giving us fossil fuel."
In the video, Dr. Tedros said: "Covid-19 has taken so much from us, but it has also given us a unique opportunity; To put aside our differences, to break down barriers, to see and seek the best in each other, to lift our voices for health for all and to ensure this never happens again."
Here are some more reactions to his speech:
In the last few days, there have been a few controversial developments. For one, US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the country would halt funding to the WHO while "a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus”.
The US government has also suggested that the WHO had taken China's side when it came to the coronavirus. Since the outbreak began at the end of last year, the number of cases have continued to rise, bringing many countries and their economies to a near standstill.
However, the number of positive cases for COVID-19 has risen to over 2.3 million, while more than 1,61,000 have lost their lives to the virus.
