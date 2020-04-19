'That's like dinosaurs thanking meteor': WHO chief slammed for listing out positives of coronavirus outbreak

In the last few days, there have been a few controversial developments. For one, US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the country would halt funding to the WHO while "a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus”.

The US government has also suggested that the WHO had taken China's side when it came to the coronavirus. Since the outbreak began at the end of last year, the number of cases have continued to rise, bringing many countries and their economies to a near standstill.

However, the number of positive cases for COVID-19 has risen to over 2.3 million, while more than 1,61,000 have lost their lives to the virus.