'Thank You, PIA': Another Pakistani Air Hostess Flies To Canada And 'Goes Missing'; At Least 9 Have 'Vanished' In Last 1 Year

Representational image |

Another member of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cabin crew has allegedly disappeared while on duty after landing in Canada, news agency Dawn reported on Tuesday.

Maryam Raza, who arrived in Toronto on PIA flight PK-782 from Islamabad on Monday, did not report for duty on the return flight, PK-784 to Karachi.

Hostess leaves note behind

Upon opening her hotel room, authorities discovered her uniform along with a note that said, 'Thank you, PIA'.

Raza, who had been with the national flag carrier for 15 years, was assigned to the flight from Islamabad to Toronto.

According to the airline's spokesperson, this marks the second instance this year of a PIA stewardess disappearing upon arrival in Canada.

Officials attribute this trend to the accommodating nature of Canadian law, which allows for asylum applications after entry into the country.

A similar occurrence was reported last month when an air hostess failed to report for the return flight after reaching Canada.

At least 7 PIA cabin crew vanished last year

Last year, at least seven PIA cabin crew members went missing in Canada while on duty.

The airline's spokesperson mentioned that one crew member who had absconded while on duty some years ago has since settled in Canada and offers advice to other crew members considering seeking asylum.

He further stated that PIA management has been collaborating with Canadian authorities to prevent such incidents in the future.