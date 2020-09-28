Thai PM dismisses possibility of Pheu Thai Party as new partner of coalition govt

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday dismissed the possibility of the opposition Pheu Thai Party joining his coalition government anytime soon.

Prayut told reporters at Government House that the time for the Pheu Thai Party to join his government as a coalition partner "is not coming up" as yet. He declined to elaborate, however.

Prayut apparently made his comments in response to Saturday's resignation of Pheu Thai Party leader Sompong Amornvivat, which has automatically resulted in the dissolution of the entire executive board of the party.

An extraordinary party caucus is expected very shortly to pick a new party leader, who will concurrently become Opposition Leader at parliament.