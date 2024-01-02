 Tesla Showroom In Kyiv Goes Up In Flames Allegedly After Russian Missile Attack, Videos Surface
Tesla Showroom In Kyiv Goes Up In Flames Allegedly After Russian Missile Attack, Videos Surface

Tesla Showroom In Kyiv Goes Up In Flames Allegedly After Russian Missile Attack, Videos Surface

Multiple videos surfaced online on Tuesday, January 2, showed massive fire emanating from Tesla car dealership in Kyiv. Fuel tanks stationed at the unit went up in flames reportedly after the Russian missile attack.

Updated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
Tesla showroom in Kyiv on fire | X/@strepssils

A Russian missile attack allegedly destroyed a Tesla showroom in Ukraine's Kyiv. Multiple videos surfaced online on Tuesday, January 2, showed massive fire emanating from Tesla car dealership in Kyiv. Fuel tanks stationed at the unit went up in flames reportedly after the Russian missile attack. There were no official statements either from Ukrainian government or Tesla regarding the incident.

One of the videos showed huge flames engulfing multiple structures allegedly after the Russian missile attack. Another video showed firefighters engaged in the operation to douse the fire.

Tesla Showroom in Kyiv on fire following Russian missile attack

Russia-Ukraine War

Since its outbreak in February 2022, the war between Russia and Ukraine has caused immense human suffering, with thousands of lives lost and millions displaced. The fighting has also triggered a major humanitarian crisis, with widespread damage to infrastructure and disruption to essential services. The international community has responded with unprecedented sanctions against Russia and significant financial and military aid for Ukraine. However, a peaceful resolution still not in sight.

