Tesla Showroom In Kyiv Goes Up In Flames Allegedly After Russian Missile Attack, Videos Surface

A Russian missile attack allegedly destroyed a Tesla showroom in Ukraine's Kyiv. Multiple videos surfaced online on Tuesday, January 2, showed massive fire emanating from Tesla car dealership in Kyiv. Fuel tanks stationed at the unit went up in flames reportedly after the Russian missile attack. There were no official statements either from Ukrainian government or Tesla regarding the incident.

One of the videos showed huge flames engulfing multiple structures allegedly after the Russian missile attack. Another video showed firefighters engaged in the operation to douse the fire.

