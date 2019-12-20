Terror financing case: Hafiz Saeed's trial begins

Lahore: The much-awaited trial of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed began here on Friday with a witness testifying against him in the anti-terrorism court which also indicted the JuD chief in another case of terror financing, amidst intense international pressure on Pakistan to bring him to justice.

The ATC Lahore indicted Saeed and three of his top aides Hafiz Abdul Salam bin Muhammad, Muhammad Ashraf and Zafar Iqbal on terror financing charges on December 11. Saeed and his aides were brought to the ATC under tight security and journalists were not allowed to enter the court.