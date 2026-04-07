Terrifying VIDEO! Massive Fireball Seen As Fuel Tanker Explodes Near Panama Canal Bridge; 4 Injured, One Missing |

Panama City: A powerful explosion involving fuel tankers near the Bridge of the Americas at the Pacific entrance to the Panama Canal left four people injured and one person missing on Monday, authorities said.

The blast occurred around 4:12 pm local time in the La Boca area of Balboa, on the western side of Panama City. According to fire officials, crews arriving at the scene found at least three fuel tanker trucks engulfed in flames, with nearby storage tanks also at risk.

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Dramatic Footage Of Explosion Goes Viral

Dramatic videos circulating online showed a massive fireball erupting beside and above the bridge as vehicles continued to pass, with drivers attempting to flee the area amid the blaze. The explosion is believed to have followed an initial fire at the Balboa oil tank facility, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

Emergency responders said two civilians suffering from second-degree burns were rescued and treated at the scene, while two firefighters also sustained first- and second-degree burns and were taken to hospital. Authorities confirmed that one individual is still unaccounted for, with search operations underway in the affected area.

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At least five emergency vehicles were deployed, with firefighting teams working to control the blaze and cool surrounding fuel tanks to prevent further explosions. Officials later confirmed that the fire had been contained.

The intensity of the explosion prompted authorities to temporarily shut down the Bridge of the Americas, a key roadway spanning approximately 1,654 metres across the canal’s Pacific entrance. The Ministry of Public Works said the closure was a precautionary step to ensure public safety while structural assessments are carried out.

“This preventive measure is taken to ensure the safety of drivers while specialised teams conduct technical inspections to verify the bridge’s condition,” the ministry said, adding that the crossing will remain closed until it is deemed safe.

The incident has raised concerns due to its proximity to the Panama Canal, one of the world’s most critical maritime trade routes. The canal has gained increased strategic importance in recent weeks amid shifting global energy flows linked to tensions in West Asia. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the explosion as recovery and safety assessments remain ongoing.