'Tell Your Sons Of B****es To Fall Back': Leaked 2016 Audio Of 'El Mencho' Ordering Police Retreat Resurfaces On Social Media

Leaked 2016 Audio Of 'El Mencho' Ordering Police Retreat Resurfaces On Social Media |

A leaked 2016 audio recording allegedly featuring Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as “El Mencho”, has resurfaced online following the cartel leader’s reported death. The chilling conversation, first reported by Mexican media in September 2016 and later verified by Insight Crime, captures what appears to be a direct order from the cartel boss to a Mexican police officer and the officer’s apparent compliance.

The resurfaced clip is now widely circulating on social media

What The Audio Allegedly Reveals

In the recording, the voice identified as “El Mencho” is heard angrily reprimanding a police officer for not following instructions. His tone is forceful and laced with expletives, as he demands that police forces immediately retreat from an area.

“I am fed up that you guys can't understand instructions,” the voice says.

The officer on the other end responds submissively: “Sir, you know me, I am on your side.”

The alleged cartel chief then orders him to tell his officers to “fall back”, accusing them of happily accepting his money. The officer repeatedly agrees, responding with “Yes, sir” and “Yes, boss.”

At one point, the cartel leader threatens to call back and verify whether the police have withdrawn. The officer offers to return the call with an update, but the alleged voice of Mencho refuses, saying he will call when he chooses.

When the policeman expresses respect for him, in a striking shift in tone, the voice believed to be Mencho apologises for using foul language and claims he respects the officer. When the policeman expresses respect for him.

The conversation concludes with the cartel leader firmly reiterating that the withdrawal of police forces is “an order from me.”

Who Was ‘El Mencho’?

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as “El Mencho”, led the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), considered one of Mexico’s most violent and rapidly expanding criminal groups.

The US Drug Enforcement Agency has previously described the CJNG as one of the most powerful and ruthless criminal organisations operating in Mexico.

According to reports, Oseguera was killed on Sunday during a military-led operation in Tapalpa, in Jalisco state. Mexican security forces reportedly engaged in a fierce gun battle with cartel members.

Mexico’s Secretariat of National Defence stated that four gang members were killed at the scene. Oseguera and two others were seriously injured and later died while being transported by aircraft to Mexico City. Three Mexican military personnel were also injured and hospitalised.

Violence Erupts After Cartel Chief’s Death

Following reports of his killing, violent clashes erupted across multiple regions. Videos circulating on social media show armed men blocking highways, attacking establishments, and setting vehicles and fuel stations on fire.

Security forces have since intensified deployment in affected areas as tensions continue to simmer.

The resurfacing of the 2016 audio has added another layer to the unfolding crisis, reviving longstanding concerns over corruption, cartel influence, and the deep entanglement between organised crime and state institutions.