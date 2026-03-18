Tehran Strike Targeted Iran Spy Chief, Claim Reports; Iran Says Leadership Structure ‘Solid’

Iran’s Intelligence Minister Ismail Khatib |

Israel allegedly attempted to assassinate Iran’s Intelligence Minister Ismail Khatib in a strike on Tehran, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post, citing sources. While the operation was said to have been carried out on Tuesday night, there is no official confirmation on Khatib’s condition.

Strike Follows Killing Of Top Iranian Leaders

The reported assassination attempt comes days after Israel confirmed the killing of senior Iranian official Ali Larijani, one of the most high-profile casualties since the conflict began nearly three weeks ago. Iran also confirmed the death of Basij chief Gholamreza Soleimani in a separate strike.

Conflicting Reports, No Official Word

Some Iranian media outlets acknowledged that a strike targeting Khatib may have taken place, but provided no details on the outcome. The lack of official confirmation has left uncertainty around whether the attack was successful.

Iran Says Leadership Structure ‘Unshaken’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserted that the country’s political system remains intact despite the loss of key figures. He said the Islamic Republic’s institutions are strong and not dependent on any single individual.

Blames US For Escalation

Araghchi also blamed the United States for triggering the conflict, stating that Iran did not initiate the war and that Washington must be held accountable for the consequences.

Rising Targeted Strikes Intensify Conflict

The latest developments indicate a sharp escalation in Israel’s strategy, with repeated strikes aimed at Iran’s top leadership, raising fears of further instability in the region.