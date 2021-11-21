Tech billionaire sued for $800 million for allegedly keeping sex harem of 5,000 women he slept

Michael Goguen, a 57-year-old billionaire and longtime partner at Sequoia Capital, is being sued by four former employees for roughly $800 million in damages, according to the New York Post report.

A shocking civil complaint filed against the Silicon Valley billionaire accuses him of maintaining a harem of young women, including teens whom he slept with. The complaint further alleges that he has a spreadsheet documenting his sexual encounters with over 5000 women at his luxury 'safe houses', as well as a basement 'boom boom' room at a local bar.

The allegations, which also include claims of Goguen ordering his security chief to kill detractors, are contained in a civil complaint filed in US District Court, Montana.

The allegations reportedly come after a previous settlement of $40 million with a woman who claims he “sexually, physically, and emotionally” abused her—which his attorney called a “vile collection of lies.”

Documents reported by the New York Post show the bombshell lawsuit claims that the married billionaire, who has two children, has been accused of controlling local law enforcement in the town of Whitefish, Montana, owning several “safe houses” where he takes young women to have sex and placing a “boom boom” room in a bar that he owns to “maintain women for the purpose of committing illicit sexual activity.”

As per New York Post, the 135-page complaint seeks more than $800 million in damages. The lawsuit was filed by four former employees who set up Goguen's Amyntor Group LLC, a whitefish-based security contractor. It lays out a complex operation headed by the 57-year-old to protect his simultaneous affairs. It accuses Goguen of offering 'gifts' to the women in a bid to make them perform other 'deviant sexual acts with him' and to maintain their silence as a part of the 'Goguen Sexual Enterprise'.

Goguen is the founder of security firm Amyntor Group LLC which started out his career after joining the venture investment firm Sequoia Capital in Menlo Park. The company funded top firms like Apple, Cisco, Google, YouTube, PayPal, and Instagram, catapulting Michael Goguen to the peak of success.

The billionaire businessman has frequently been named on the Forbes Midas List for "his ability to find and fund winning technologies.”

Goguen is still worth more than $5 billion, according to the sources.

(with inputs from New York Post)

ALSO READ Hong Kong libraries removed 29 books about Tiananmen massacre after pro-China authorities crackdown

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 08:27 PM IST