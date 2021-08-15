Taliban to take over Afghanistan today? With militants at Kabul's gates, negotiators prep for 'transfer' of power

With the Taliban having reached the gates of Kabul - the last major city to remain standing - all obstacles in the way of a complete takeover of Afghanistan appear to have been cleared. According to reports, the administration is not prepping for a peaceful 'transfer' of power.

Even as reports indicated earlier today that the Taliban had entered the outskirts of Kabul, the militants had insisted that they had been ordered to wait outside the city and would not take over 'by force'. Now, as per an update by TOLO News, Acting Afghan Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal has said that the capital, Kabul, will not be attacked and that the transition will happen peacefully. He assured Kabul residents that security forces will ensure the security of the city.

According to an AP News update quoting Afghan officials, Taliban negotiators have now headed to the Presidential Palace to prepare for a 'transfer' of power. It is not yet clear what the outcome of such negotiations will be or when a possible transfer would take place.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 03:09 PM IST