Taliban overruns district in Afghanistan’s Uruzgan province

Kabul: The Taliban militant group has overrun the Dihrawud district in the southern Uruzgan province, a local official said on Monday.

The official on condition of anonymity confirmed that the Dihrawud district fell to the armed insurgents earlier in the day, reports Xinhua news agency.

Uruzgan Governor Mohammad Omar Shirza told Xinhua that "the security personnel made tactical retreat and reached Tirin Kot city last night" and the security forces would fortify the security of provincial capital Tirin Kot. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a media release also confirmed the development.

According to Mujahid, with the capture of Dihrawud, the Taliban now is in possession of all the districts in the province. The spokesman added that the group would now look to capturing the provincial capital of Tirin Kot and surrounding areas.

Afghan forces retake district in Samangan

Afghan forces regained control of Dara-e-Suf Bala district in Samangan province, forcing the Taliban militants to flee, a police spokesman said on Monday. "The security forces launched counter-offensive in Dara-e-Suf Bala early Monday and recaptured the district within hours, forcing the rebels to flee," the provincial police spokesman told Xinhua news agency.

Taliban commander Amir Shahidullah is also among those killed in the fighting, the official said but did not give an exact figure on casualties of the warring sides in fight for the control of Dara-e-Suf Bala district. According to the police spokesman, a clean-up operation is continuing in the Dara-e-Suf Bala district and its vicinity.

A statement from the Army also confirmed the recapturing of Dara-e-Suf Bala district, saying the security and defence forces, after evicting the militants from the district at 6 a.m. on Monday, have been chasing the insurgents in adjoining areas.

Taliban militants have captured three districts including Dara-e-Suf Bala in Samangan province a couple of weeks ago and have been fighting to besiege the provincial capital Aybak city.