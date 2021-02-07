Taliban not committed to peace, abandoned talks: Afghan NSA

Kabul: Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib claimed that the Taliban has no intention towards being committed to the country's peace process, adding that the militant group has totally abandoned the negotiations in Doha, the media reported on Sunday.

"Taliban's intention is clear. Taliban do not want peace, their bosses won't allow them to make peace. It is a fact that they want permanent instability in Afghanistan," Khaama Press quoted Mohib as saying a press conference on Saturday.

According to Mohib, the Taliban are not prepared to reduce level of the violence in the war-torn country.

"The Taliban want to destroy Afghanistan, they just want complete power and nothing else.

"If the Taliban do not want peace, we must defend our people. President (Ashraf) Ghani is committed to peace.

"We will not allow them to collapse the system and carry out their nefarious goals here," the NSA added.

Also addressing the press conference, Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi claimed that the Taliban leadership is in Doha and were not aware of the war situation in Afghanistan.

"They are killing Afghans illegitimately," he added.

Afghan forces kill 15 Taliban terrorists in central Uruzgan province

Kabul [Afghanistan]: The Afghan security forces have killed 15 members of the Taliban movement during an operation in the country's central province of Uruzgan, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, as a result of the operation, the Afghan forces also destroyed the group's weapons, ammunition, as well as one vehicle and two hideouts.

During another operation in the Pashtrod district in the southwestern province of Farah last night, the Afghan forces killed eight insurgents and injured another one, the ministry added.

The Afghan armed forces and the Taliban continue to engage in clashes across the country despite the start of peace negotiations between the government and representatives of the group in the Qatari capital of Doha back in September.