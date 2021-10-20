Taliban militants behead volleyball player who was part of Afghan women’s national team: Report

While the Taliban few days ago banned public execution until higher court's orders, in a shocking incident, the Talibanese militants allegedly beheaded a member of the Afghan junior women's national volleyball team.

According to a report, Mahjubin Hakimi, a member of the Afghan women's national volleyball team who played in the youth age group, was slaughtered by the Taliban in Kabul. Suraya Afzali (name changed), one of the coaches of the Afghan women's national volleyball team, confirmed that the athlete had been killed, but said that no one other than Mahjabin's family knew the exact time and manner of the incident. Mahjabin played for the Kabul Municipality Volleyball Club before the collapse of the previous Afghan government and was one of the club's most successful.

Then, a few days ago, pictures of what seemed to be her severed head and bloodied neck turned up on social media.

The coach further said that only two of the team's players was able to escape from the country before the Taliban wrested complete control in August. Mahjabin Hakimi was among the many other unfortunate women sportspersons who were left behind.

Ever since the takeover on Aghanistan, the Taliban have tried to identify and hunt down women athletes; the militants have been even more keenly on the look-out for members of the Afghan women's volleyball team, who competed in foreign and domestic competitions and appeared in media programs in the past, claimed Afzali.

"All the players of the volleyball team and the rest of the women athletes are in a bad situation and in despair and fear," Afzali said. "Everyone has been forced to flee and live underground."

The Afghan national women's volleyball team was established in 1978 and has long been a beacon of hope and empowerment for young girls in the country. However, Mahjabin's death has fuelled fears of being targeted by the Taliban.

The news comes a week after the FIFA and the Qatar government successfully evacuated as many as 100 women footballers, including members of the national football team, and their family members from Afghanistan.

Since the takeover, all women's activities in the sports, political and social circles have ceased. The vast majority of Afghan girls continue to be banned from attending secondary school.

