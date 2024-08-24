 Taliban Curbs Afghan Women's Freedom Again, Bans Them From Public Speaking
After they took over Afghanistan, the Taliban have been gradually and methodically curbed basic human rights and especially women's rights.

Rahul M
Updated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
Representational image |

In a fresh move to curb women's freedom in Afghanistan, the Taliban regime has banned them from speaking in public, Global News has reported. The news laws on "vice and virtue' have been enacted. The Taliban ministry that enacts these laws also forbids women from baring faces in public.

After Taliban took over Afghanistan following US-led global coalition's exit from Afghanistan, a ministry for 'propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice' was formed. This ministry released a legislation earlier this Wednesday.

The 114-page document has new rules, reported Associated Press.

"Inshallah, we assure you that this Islamic law will be of great help in the promotion of virtue and the elimination of vice," said ministry spokesman Maulvi Abdul Ghafar Farooq.

What do the new rules say?

The new rules prohibit women from singing, reciting or even read aloud in public. Apparently, women's voice has been considered 'intimate' and it should not be heard.

Article 13 of the legislation reportedly requires woman to fully cover their bodies, including their faces to prevent temptation. This means that hijab, a commonly worn garment which does not cover the face is no longer allowed.

Moreover, the new law says that women should not look at men who aren't related by blood or marriage.

If any woman is found to be violating these rules, it could lead to warnings, property confiscation, or detention for up to three days. Thousands have already been detained under similar morality laws.

"A lot of these rules were in place already but less formally and now they are being formalized. I think this is a sign of what we've been seeing over the last three years which is a steady and gradual escalation of the crackdown," said Heather Barr, associate director of Human Rights Watch's women's rights division, as quoted by ANI.

