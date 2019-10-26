Taiwan revels in first pride since legalising gay marriage

Taipei: Nearly two hundred thousand revellers marched through Taipei in a riot of rainbow colours and celebration on Saturday as Taiwan held its first pride parade since making history in Asia by legalising gay marriage. The island has long hosted the region’s largest pride marches but this year Taiwan’s LGBT community and their supporters had an extra reason to celebrate.

In May, lawmakers took the unprecedented decision to legalise same sex marriages, becoming the first place in Asia to do so. Over 2,000 couples have since wed, many of them taking part in Saturday’s festival. “I am very excited because it’s the first pride parade after same-sex marriages are recognised and I got married,” said Shane Lin, who became one of the first to wed his partner in the days after the new law came in. “I am very moved that people around the world are joining us,” the 31-year-old said.

Behind him passed a stready stream of colour, from dancers with gym-honed bodies, to unicorn floats and rainbow balloon arches. “I support marriage equality because it is a basic human right,” Henry Wu, a heterosexual teacher who brought his five-year-old son to the march, told AFP. “Taiwan made huge progress in legalising same-sex marriages ... I feel very proud we are the first in Asia to do so,” he added.

In the last decade Taiwan has become increasingly progressive on gay rights with Taipei home to a thriving LGBT community and increasingly large pride marches. Organisers estimated at least 170,000 people attended Saturday’s festivities. But the issue of same-sex equality has deeply polarised society. Taiwan’s Constitutional Court made a landmark ruling in 2017 to legalise gay marriage and ruled its decision must be implemented within two years. Conservative and religious groups mobilised to oppose amending the Civil Code and comfortably won a series of referendums last November in which voters rejected defining marriage as anything other than a union between a man and a woman.

Opponents have vowed to punish incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen and the lawmakers who supported the gay marriage law at January 11 elections when voters will elect both a new president and a new parliament. But it remains to be seen whether the issue will harm her on the campaign trail, especially in more rural and conservative places, during an election that will more likely be dominated by the relationship with China and local economic issues.