 Syrian Authorities Seize Truck Carrying Rockets Allegedly Bound For Hezbollah | VIDEO
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HomeWorldSyrian Authorities Seize Truck Carrying Rockets Allegedly Bound For Hezbollah | VIDEO

Syrian Authorities Seize Truck Carrying Rockets Allegedly Bound For Hezbollah | VIDEO

Syrian authorities seized a truck allegedly carrying rockets and advanced weapons destined for Hezbollah near the Iraq border. The interception is part of Syria's crackdown on cross-border smuggling following the change in government. Hezbollah denied the allegations, while Iraq launched an investigation into the reported shipment.

Deeksha PandeyUpdated: Thursday, July 16, 2026, 10:23 PM IST
Syrian Authorities Seize Truck Carrying Rockets Allegedly Bound For Hezbollah | VIDEO
Syrian authorities intercepted a truck allegedly carrying rockets and advanced weapons destined for Hezbollah near the Iraq border | X

Damascus, July 16: Syrian authorities have intercepted a truck carrying advanced weapons and rockets allegedly destined for the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, state media reported on Thursday.

According to Syria's state-run SANA news agency, quoting an unnamed Interior Ministry official, the truck was seized near the country's border with Iraq. A preliminary investigation found that the shipment was intended for Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has been at war with Israel since early March, the Associated Press reported.

The latest seizure comes as Syria's new leadership, which overthrew former President Bashar Assad in 2024, continues its crackdown on the smuggling of weapons and illicit drugs along its borders. Iraq and Lebanon have long served as strategic routes for supplying Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups.

Hezbollah Rejects Allegations

Hezbollah dismissed the Syrian government's claims, describing them as unfounded. The group, which supported Assad during Syria's 13-year conflict, has repeatedly maintained that it no longer operates in the country.

“These claims and accusations are nothing more than fabricated narratives with no foundation in reality,” the group's media relations office said.

Iraq Launches Investigation

Meanwhile, Iraq's Joint Operations Command said it had formed a committee to investigate the alleged smuggling operation and would coordinate with Syrian authorities in Damascus. No further details were provided.

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Earlier this week, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi travelled to Washington for talks with Trump, who has been pressing Baghdad to disarm Tehran-backed militias.

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