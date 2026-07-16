Syrian Authorities Seize Truck Carrying Rockets Allegedly Bound For Hezbollah | VIDEO

Damascus, July 16: Syrian authorities have intercepted a truck carrying advanced weapons and rockets allegedly destined for the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, state media reported on Thursday.
According to Syria's state-run SANA news agency, quoting an unnamed Interior Ministry official, the truck was seized near the country's border with Iraq. A preliminary investigation found that the shipment was intended for Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has been at war with Israel since early March, the Associated Press reported.
The latest seizure comes as Syria's new leadership, which overthrew former President Bashar Assad in 2024, continues its crackdown on the smuggling of weapons and illicit drugs along its borders. Iraq and Lebanon have long served as strategic routes for supplying Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups.
Hezbollah Rejects Allegations
Hezbollah dismissed the Syrian government's claims, describing them as unfounded. The group, which supported Assad during Syria's 13-year conflict, has repeatedly maintained that it no longer operates in the country.
“These claims and accusations are nothing more than fabricated narratives with no foundation in reality,” the group's media relations office said.
Iraq Launches Investigation
Meanwhile, Iraq's Joint Operations Command said it had formed a committee to investigate the alleged smuggling operation and would coordinate with Syrian authorities in Damascus. No further details were provided.
Also Watch:
US President Donald Trump has urged Syria to take military action against Hezbollah, while Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has sought to keep the country from being drawn into a wider regional conflict.
Earlier this week, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi travelled to Washington for talks with Trump, who has been pressing Baghdad to disarm Tehran-backed militias.
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