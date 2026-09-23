Syria President Ahmed Al-Sharaa Caught Scrolling Instagram During Erdoğan’s UNGA Speech | VIDEO

X/@Osint613

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa was caught on camera scrolling through Instagram and interacting with his phone while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was delivering his address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The moment, captured during the high-level General Debate, has since circulated widely online, drawing attention to the informal scene involving the Syrian leader during a major diplomatic gathering.

Al-Sharaa, who is attending his second UN General Assembly as Syria’s interim president, was seen looking at his phone and appearing to scroll through Instagram Reels while Erdoğan spoke from the UNGA podium.

Ahmed Al-Sharaa Attends Second UNGA As Syria’s Interim President

Al-Sharaa has been Syria’s interim president since early 2025, following the fall of Bashar al-Assad. His appearance at this year’s UNGA comes as Syria’s new leadership seeks to strengthen its international diplomatic engagement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Erdoğan, meanwhile, used his address to discuss major regional issues, including the situation in Gaza, the Palestinian statehood question and reforms to the UN Security Council. He also expressed support for Syria’s new leadership.

What Is The 81st UN General Assembly About?

The 81st UN General Assembly High-Level Week opened in New York on September 22, 2026, under the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”

The General Debate brings together around 120 world leaders and senior representatives to address major international challenges, including ongoing conflicts, climate change, inequality, artificial intelligence and reforms to the multilateral system.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in what is expected to be his final UNGA opening address before leaving office at the end of 2026, warned about widening global divisions and called for greater international cooperation.

Gaza, Ukraine, AI And UN Reforms Dominate UNGA

The wars in Gaza and Ukraine, the wider Middle East crisis, Sudan and Myanmar are among the major conflicts being discussed during the General Debate.

UN reform is another key focus, particularly calls to expand and reform the Security Council. Guterres reiterated his support for greater representation of Africa, while several leaders criticised the current veto structure.

Artificial intelligence has also emerged as a major issue, with world leaders debating its governance, risks and impact on global security.

US President Donald Trump, in his address, spoke about American power, Iran, AI and the International Criminal Court, while Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticised the UN’s inability to prevent conflicts and called for renewed efforts to make it an effective forum for peace.

Erdoğan Backs Palestinian State, Supports Syria’s New Leadership

During his address, Erdoğan strongly criticised the situation in Gaza and called for broader international recognition of a Palestinian state. He also called for changes to the UN Security Council and criticised the concentration of decision-making power among its permanent members.

The Turkish president also expressed support for Syria’s new leadership under Al-Sharaa.

Against the backdrop of these major diplomatic discussions, Al-Sharaa’s brief phone moment during Erdoğan’s speech has emerged as one of the lighter and more widely circulated scenes from the opening day of the UNGA.