Switzerland Rave Party Shooting Video: 1 Killed, 5 Injured At Aarauer Techno Festival; Gunman Still At Large

At least one person was killed and five others were injured, some seriously, after several shots were fired at a rave party in northern Switzerland, police said on Sunday.

The shooting took place at the Schachen horse racing track in Aarau, where the annual Aarauer Rave techno festival was being held. Police launched a large-scale operation and cordoned off the area as they searched for the suspected shooter or shooters.

Shots Fired At Horse Racing Track

According to western media reports, several shots were fired shortly before 3 am local time on Sunday amid a large group of people at the venue.

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Police spokesperson Vanessa Rumpold told Swiss newspaper Blick that the shooting occurred at the racecourse where the event was being held.

Witnesses reported hearing bursts of gunfire as panic spread among people attending the festival.

The police said the identities of the perpetrators remain unknown and that the motive and exact circumstances surrounding the shooting have yet to be established.

One Dead, Five Injured

Authorities confirmed that one person died in the shooting, while five others were wounded, with some of the injured reported to be in serious condition.

Police have not released further details about the victims or disclosed whether anyone has been arrested.

Earlier reports circulating on social media claimed that several perpetrators were involved and that the number of casualties was higher. However, those figures remain unverified and differ from the numbers confirmed by Swiss authorities.

Thousands Attended Techno Festival

Around 3,500 people attended the annual Aarauer Rave, which began on Saturday afternoon and continued until around 2 am on Sunday.

The shooting occurred shortly after the scheduled end of the main event, with the incident taking place at the same horse racing venue.

Following the gunfire, a large police operation was launched and the area was sealed off as investigators began searching for evidence and the suspected perpetrators.

Manhunt Underway

Police said a search for the person or people responsible for the shooting is underway.

Investigators are working to establish what led to the gunfire, how many people were involved and whether the shooting was targeted or random.

Authorities have urged people to follow police instructions while the investigation continues.

A video circulating with reports of the incident shows the aftermath and police response around the festival area. The footage has not, however, independently established details about the shooting or the identities of those responsible.

The investigation remains ongoing, with police expected to provide further updates as more information becomes available.