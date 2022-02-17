Switzerland: Cigarette smoking ads to be banned at places where under 18 can spot it?

Smoke or not to smoke - isn't the question! However, beleiving that advertisements can influence people to tobacco consumption and later addiction, Switzerland people would decide whether or not these ads must be displayed at places where under 18 can spot it.

"The images are jarring to visitors: happy, glamorous couples smoking together in a cafe, packs of cigarettes opened invitingly, rugged Western landscapes that evoke the Marlboro Man," reported The New York Times.

For countries like India and other, commercial promotion of cigarette and liquor are prohibited. Yes campaign posters had suggested that more children smoke due to appealing tobacco advertising.

Out of concern and caution over tobacco addiction, people of Switzerland have decided on voting whether such ads must be banned from potential sites of children's exposure.

Last weekend, the region took a referendum call on understanding the opinion of citizens. According to reports, Swiss voters backed the ban on tobacco advertising anywhere young people might get their eyes on.

"The tobacco industry is estimated to contribute over $6bn (£4.5bn; €5bn) a year, and 11,000 jobs, to the Swiss economy. Compared with much of Europe, cigarettes here are cheap and 27% of Swiss adults smoke - higher than the European average," read BBC report.

Switzerland is one of the few localities of Europe that holds no complete nation ban on the purchase of tobacco-related products for minors. Yet, certain parts of the country ban sales to children under the ages of 18 or 16, while some have no minimum age bar, and no strict norms on puffing away in public.

ALSO READ Women whose grandfathers began smoking before puberty have more body fat: Study

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 04:11 PM IST