Swastika Row: Who is Simran Tatuskar and why did she apologise?

A Hindu student in the United States found herself on the wrong side of backlash after she reportedly wanted to present the 'Swastika' as a peaceful symbol and include it in the school's curriculum.

Simran Tatuskar is the Student Union President at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts. The 21-year-old faced a tremendous amount of flak for her move to include the 'Swastika' and had to issue an apology for the same.

StopAntisemitism.org, who claims to expose antisemitism, said that by trying to introduce 'Swastika' in the school syllabus, she was trying to normalise the "largest symbol of hate in America".

".@BrandeisU Student Union President, Simran Tatuskar, wants to re-invent the swastika's reputation in the school's curriculum and present it as a peaceful symbol. And nope, she's NOT Jewish. But she IS trying to normalize the largest symbol of hate in America," they wrote.

"In Nazi Germany, one of the first thing antisemites did was erase the history and persecution of the Jews, minimize their struggles and appropriate their beings. By normalizing the swastika, this is repeating that vicious cycle," their follow-up tweet read.