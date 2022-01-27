‘Survival International’ demands boycott of Adani group, protests in London against their illegal mining in various countries

The voice of agony of the indigenous people of Hasdeo Arand area affected by alleged Adani mining was heard in the form of protest in London.

International group ‘Survival International’ fighting for the tribal rights across the world organized a protest on Wednesday in London demanding to boycott Indian conglomerate Adani.

The survival international mentioned in its tweet that it organized an international level protest in London to express solidarity with the people affected from alleged illegal Adani mining in India, Australia, and Indonesia.

They have screened a documentary based on Hasdeo Arand and how the indigenous people are getting affected and worst hit in future due to Adani illegal coal mining, said Convener of Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan, Alok Shukla.

The international organization also shared the screen shot of the documentary from its official twitter handle.

Despite the State and Central Governments intentionally turned down our genuine demands, rights of indigenous people, we keep on fighting against the organized corporate loot, Shukla added.

Notably, in order to stop the illegal mining in Hasdeo Arand coalfields areas of Chhattisgarh, hundreds of tribal villagers of the Hasdeo Arand region of Surguja Division, carried out more than 300 kilometres of foot-march after Gandhi Jayanti in the month of October last year.

However, there is a strong resentment in the area, and strong objection registered in the NGT against the conglomerate’s illegal coal mining, the government provided stage two clearance to carry out mining in the area.

